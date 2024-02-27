Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,243 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 5.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 265,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 406.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 164,535 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

