Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,537 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Impinj by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Impinj by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Impinj Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PI opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 2.04. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $32,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $10,864,025 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

