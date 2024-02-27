Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.72 Million Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204,388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bumble were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMBL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Bumble

Bumble Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.