Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,360,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,754,000 after purchasing an additional 266,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,791,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,270,000 after purchasing an additional 813,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

