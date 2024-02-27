Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 2,119 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.