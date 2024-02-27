Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 204,686 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tidewater by 2,732.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 46.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDW shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

NYSE TDW opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

