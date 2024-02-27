Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNL. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.6 %

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

NYSE BNL opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

