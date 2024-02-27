Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Neil A. Johnson Purchases 33,500 Shares of Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £49,915 ($63,311.77).

Shares of DIA opened at GBX 147 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,217.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. Dialight plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.04). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.79.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

