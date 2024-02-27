Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Neil A. Johnson Purchases 33,500 Shares of Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £49,915 ($63,311.77).
Dialight Price Performance
Shares of DIA opened at GBX 147 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,217.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. Dialight plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.04). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.79.
About Dialight
