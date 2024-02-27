Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Trading Down 1%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.72 and last traded at $53.39. Approximately 5,660,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,096,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 125,163 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

