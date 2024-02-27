Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $460.00 and last traded at $460.00, with a volume of 29499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $433.65.

The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.04 and a 200-day moving average of $391.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

