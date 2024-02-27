DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DoubleVerify traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 35453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

