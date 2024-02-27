Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Doximity were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Doximity by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Doximity by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 716,547 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

DOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

