DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

DHT.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

DHT.UN opened at C$14.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.41. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of C$5.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

