e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 6.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $225.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $198.83 and last traded at $198.66. 728,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,582,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.94.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.64.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,849,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $95,611,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average is $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

