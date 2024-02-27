e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 6.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $225.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $198.83 and last traded at $198.66. 728,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,582,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.94.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.64.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,849,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $95,611,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average is $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.