EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,979 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $274.71 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $276.26. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.02 and a 200-day moving average of $218.35.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.