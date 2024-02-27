Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enovix were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

A number of analysts have commented on ENVX shares. William Blair started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

