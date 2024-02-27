Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBI) Critical Review

Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Nubia Brand International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Enovix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nubia Brand International has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nubia Brand International N/A -18.38% 1.39% Enovix -2,800.51% -77.05% -42.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nubia Brand International and Enovix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nubia Brand International N/A N/A $590,000.00 N/A N/A Enovix $7.64 million 213.23 -$214.07 million ($1.53) -6.35

Nubia Brand International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nubia Brand International and Enovix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nubia Brand International 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovix 0 1 6 0 2.86

Enovix has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.06%. Given Enovix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than Nubia Brand International.

Summary

Enovix beats Nubia Brand International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

