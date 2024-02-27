Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 948,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,848 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $114,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Stock Up 0.1 %

Enpro stock opened at $158.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $167.21.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.43%.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.