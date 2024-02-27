Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 139,747 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $18,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AER. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AerCap by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AerCap by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 18.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,958,000 after purchasing an additional 394,717 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AerCap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 275,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

