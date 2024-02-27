Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 75,162 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $21,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

