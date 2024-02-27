Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 105,534 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 103.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105,534 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 17.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE stock opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

