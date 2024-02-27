Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,637 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $21,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,222,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ryanair by 1,448.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after buying an additional 961,152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,256,000 after buying an additional 715,572 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 207.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after buying an additional 647,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ryanair stock opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.75. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $86.36 and a one year high of $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

