Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,923 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 106,312 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 611,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 84,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 313,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:SHYD opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

