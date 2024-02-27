Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 82.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,194 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $21,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $4,746,230. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. GATX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

