Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,203 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $19,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.53.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

