Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.99 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $19,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Integer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 20.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Integer by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

