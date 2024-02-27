Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.45 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $21,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1,051.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $131.09.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

