Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,950,000 after buying an additional 389,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,091,000 after buying an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,812,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,529,000 after buying an additional 95,445 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE WY opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

