Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 270,433 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

EZU opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.