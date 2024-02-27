Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 328,700 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $21,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,229,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,674 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,111,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,165,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,774,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,267,000 after acquiring an additional 222,382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

