Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $529,103,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $94.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.47.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

