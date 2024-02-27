Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 3,676 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $3,101,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 90.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Down 2.4 %

RGEN stock opened at $191.79 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 266.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.53 and a 200-day moving average of $167.90.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.