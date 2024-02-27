Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $530,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average is $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

