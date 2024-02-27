Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $548,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 441,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,000 after buying an additional 35,459 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $66.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

