Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $491,000 Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE RRX opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $169.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.