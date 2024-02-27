Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $534,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

