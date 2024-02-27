Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $546,000 Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth $279,222,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,448.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 961,152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after purchasing an additional 715,572 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 207.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after buying an additional 647,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after buying an additional 439,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.75. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $143.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

