Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3,072.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 192,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 186,887 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

