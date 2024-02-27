Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 419,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 78,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71,916 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.2 %

ENS stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

