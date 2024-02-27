Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 95.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 225.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.
Insider Transactions at GATX
In other news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,230 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GATX Price Performance
NYSE:GATX opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.36.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
GATX Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.
GATX Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
