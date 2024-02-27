Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBUS stock opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

