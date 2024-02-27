Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atkore by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,220 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $160.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $165.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.45.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Atkore’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

