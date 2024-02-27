Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STAG

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,550 shares of company stock worth $2,231,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.