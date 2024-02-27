enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Up 6%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.20. 414,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 97,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

enVVeno Medical Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enVVeno Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

