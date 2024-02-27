Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

EOSE stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.31. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

