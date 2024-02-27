Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $71.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fidelity National Information Services traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $66.48, with a volume of 918581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $449,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $260,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

