Fidelity National Information Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 9,826 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 142% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,052 call options.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

