First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFNW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $191.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

