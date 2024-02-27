First National Financial (FN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.
First National Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of FN opened at C$40.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.86. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80.
First National Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on First National Financial
Insider Buying and Selling
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 32,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95. 71.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.