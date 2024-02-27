First National Financial (FN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.

First National Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FN opened at C$40.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.86. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. Scotiabank upped their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 32,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95. 71.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

