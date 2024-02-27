First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) vs. Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Critical Analysis

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Synovus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial $3.45 billion 1.58 $543.71 million $3.46 10.76

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.1% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial 15.74% 14.95% 1.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First National of Nebraska and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A Synovus Financial 0 3 8 1 2.83

Synovus Financial has a consensus price target of $38.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Synovus Financial pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats First National of Nebraska on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and trust and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

